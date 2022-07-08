(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian consumer prices accelerated in June, adding to pressures on the war-torn country where the central bank has hiked interest rates to 25% to combat spiraling inflation.

Consumer prices quickened to 21.5% from a year earlier, the highest level in more than six years. They were driven by costs of fuel and food supplies hampered by Russia’s invasion, the statistics office in Kyiv said on Friday.

Ukraine’s inflation rate has been climbing rapidly since February, when Russia attacked. That has disrupted supply chains, prompted the central bank to rapidly raise borrowing costs and grapple with a budget that’s been hurt by increased military spending and missing revenue.

To aid the economy, the central banks has purchased 225 billion hryvnia ($7.6 billion) in bonds from the government. It’s also absorbing excess hryvnia liquidity by selling dollars and euros from its foreign-currency reserves.

“It’s very difficult to say when Ukraine’s wartime inflation may reach its peak,” Konstantin Fastovets, an analyst at investment firm Adamant Capital, said by phone.

Central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko warned of “hyperinflation” risks in an opinion piece for Ekonomichna Pravda on Wednesday. He also urged the government to ease pressure on the central bank and borrow more funds on the market.

Even as western donors have pledged to help Ukraine with reconstruction and rebuilding costs, the aid isn’t arriving as quickly as Kyiv would like, causing a drop in international reserves.

The central bank meets on July 21 to decide on interest rates and also present its fresh economic and inflation outlook.

