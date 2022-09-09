(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s inflation rate accelerated for a seventh month as the nation grappled with Russia’s invasion, which has devastated the economy and hampered logistics.

Consumer prices rose 23.8% in August from the previous year, driven by staples such as eggs and sugar, compared with an increase of 22.2% in July, data published on Friday showed.

The central bank, when holding the key policy rate unchanged at highest level since 2015, said Thursday that price pressures had eased slightly due to a faster-than-expected decline in global prices for fuel and a slower rise in the cost of some vegetables. It expected inflation in August at 23%.

Still, inflation remains a headache for policy makers as the war hammers the economy and affects both supply and transportation costs.

The devaluation of the hryvnia in late July lagged behind the rate already used on the market, according to Oleksiy Blinov, head of research at Kyiv-based Alfa Bank Ukraine.

“It didn’t have a big impact on prices in August,” said Blinov, who sees year-end inflation at 28% compared with the central bank’s forecast of 31%.

