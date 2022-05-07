(Bloomberg) -- A khaki fleece jacket previously worn by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sold at a U.K. fundraising auction for 90,000 pounds ($110,000), the Telegraph reported.

Zelenskiy wore the garment and his other signature military garb as he walked the streets of Kyiv while Russian troops were close to the capital in the early weeks of the war.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who met with Zelenskiy in Kyiv four weeks ago, made remarks at Thursday’s “Brave Ukraine” event at London’s Tate Modern gallery. Christie’s arranged the auction as part of an international effort.

Johnson termed the 50,000-pound opening price for the fleece “a snip” and urged buyers to “dig deep” for the jacket and other items on offer, including a guided tour of Kyiv by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion.

Also auctioned, according to the Telegraph, was a rooster-shaped ceramic jug given to Johnson during his walkabout with Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

Zelenskiy made remarks at the auction by video link, praising “brave Boris.” The two have spoken at least weekly since Johnson visited Kyiv.

