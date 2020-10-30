(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he wants to dissolve Ukraine’s top court following rulings that dial back progress on fighting corruption and jeopardize billions of dollars of international aid.

Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament on Friday to dismiss the Constitutional Court’s judges and asked lawmakers to restore anti-graft legislation that it struck down this week.

He called the court’s decisions “worthless” and accused the justices of a conflict of interest. Parliament will convene next week, though there’s no date set for Zelenskiy’s bill to be debated. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the court could be dissolved as Zelenskiy suggested.

Ukraine is struggling to win approval for the next tranche of a $5 billion International Monetary Fund loan just as daily Covid-19 infections hit record highs. While officials have repeatedly said a deal can be reached by year-end, concerns over the corruption agenda and central bank independence represent major obstacles. Backsliding on anti-graft efforts could also endanger Ukraine’s visa-free regime with European Union.

Rulings by the Constitutional Court “threaten national security,” Zelenskiy said Thursday. “We won’t have money, we won’t have support. We’ll have a huge hole in the budget.”

