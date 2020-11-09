(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other high-ranking officials tested positive for Covid-19 as the government weighs tighter restrictions to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko also has the virus, as does Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. They’ll all quarantine and continue to perform their roles.

“The head of the state feels good and will fulfill his duties remotely as he self isolates,” Zelesnkiy’s press office said Monday in a statement.

News of the outbreak within the government’s upper echelons came as officials said they’re discussing partial lockdown measures on weekends to protect the eastern European country of 40 million people. More than 8,600 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours on Monday.

