(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s leader will face a runoff next month against comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy to hold on to the presidency, according to an exit poll following the first round of elections on Sunday.

Zelenskiy, a 41-year-old TV comic with no political experience, was backed by 30.4 percent of voters compared with 17.8 percent for incumbent Petro Poroshenko, an aggregated survey by three pollsters showed. That would mean ex-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko is eliminated, along with the other 36 candidates vying for the former Soviet republic’s top office.

Who leads Ukraine is of global significance since the country of 42 million people, locked between Russia and the European Union, became a geopolitical battleground. The West has pumped in billions of dollars in aid since protesters ousted Kremlin-backed Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.

Five years later, and many of those who demonstrated for political re-alignment with Europe and an end to post-communist corruption aren’t satisfied. Anti-establishment fervor of that kind that’s spread across the continent has driven Zelenskiy’s rise. He’s favorite to win the April 21 head-to-head contest with Poroshenko.

On top of graft, voters are fed up with the persistent military conflict that Russia fomented in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea. They’re also tired of economic pain. The rebound from a deep recession is lackluster, kept afloat by loans from the International Monetary Fund. People are worse off after a currency devaluation and hikes to utility tariffs. Many have left to work abroad.

Zelenskiy, who plays a fictional president on television, has found success by attacking his rivals over the nation’s endemic corruption. But he’s been vague on actual policies and isn’t immune to murky accusations himself: he’s repeatedly denied political links to the billionaire whose TV channel airs his shows.

Despite the negativity around his candidacy, Poroshenko, 53, has trumpeted achievements that include securing visa-free travel to the EU for Ukrainians and helping create an Orthodox church independent of Russia. There have been some reform successes too, namely strengthening the armed forces, cleaning up the banking industry and overhauling public procurement.

