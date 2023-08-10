(Bloomberg) -- The Ukrainian navy designated new temporary Black Sea sea routes for trade vessels that are willing to navigate waters threatened by Russian forces.

The routes will focus on allowing ships to exit Ukrainian ports at Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi, the Navy said in a statement on Facebook. Russia’s Defense Ministry said last month that all ships headed to Ukraine’s ports would be considered as potentially carrying military cargo.

“Vessels whose owners and captains officially confirm that they are ready to sail in the current conditions will be allowed to pass through the routes,” the statement said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many ships would be willing to sail in such conditions.

The routes will allow ships to move in and out of Ukrainian ports even amid Russia’s military threat and the risk of mining, it said.

The last ship with Ukrainian food cargo left the port of Odesa on July 16 as Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal and continued attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.