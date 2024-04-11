(Bloomberg) -- A crucial power plant south of Kyiv was destroyed by an overnight Russian missile attack, Interfax reported.

Fires are being extinguished after turbines at the Trypilska power plant were set ablaze, Andriy Hota, the supervisory board chairman of power producer Centrenergo, told Interfax. There were no casualties.

Centrenergo is a state-run electricity and heat producer that operates three power plants in central and eastern Ukraine.

