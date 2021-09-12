(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is calling for unspecified assistance from the U.S., including increased support for maintaining its independence from Russia and President Joe Biden’s backing for joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“The fact that we’re on the priority list of countries that President Biden met with means that we are a priority for the U.S. and we are thankful for that,” Zelenskiy said in an interview with CNN host Fareed Zakaria broadcast Sunday. “That’s a big signal, but behind the signal you’re also expecting actions.”

The two leaders met this month at the White House, where Biden said the U.S. was committed to Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Zelenskiy said at the time he would ask for Biden’s support in joining NATO.

“I asked President Biden very directly about NATO,” Zelenskiy said on CNN. “The U.S. always gives a message and a signal” to European leaders, he said.

