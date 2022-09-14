(Bloomberg) -- A car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy collided with another vehicle after a visit to Izyum and there were no major injuries reported, a spokesman for the leader said in a social media post.

“Doctors who accompany the president checked him, no serious injuries were detected,” Serhiy Nykyforov, a spokesman for Zelenskiy said in a post on Facebook.

A passenger car collided with a vehicle carrying the president as his motorcade that was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, Nykyforov wrote, without indicating what sort of injuries the president may have received. He added the collision is under investigation.

“Doctors accompanying the head of the state provided emergency aid to the driver of the car and transferred him to ambulance,” Nykyforov wrote.

Zelenskiy was returning from Izyum, the biggest city recaptured last week during a counteroffensive in the country’s northeast. The development was his country’s most significant battlefield victory in months.

