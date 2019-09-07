(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Ukraine have begun exchanging prisoners in a deal to ease the latest bout of tensions between the neighbors.

Twenty four Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia are now at an airport ready to depart for Kyiv, Nikolai Polozov, their lawyer, told Ukrainian TV channel 112. Meanwhile, a Russian airplane is at Kyiv to take prisoners back to Moscow, Tass news agency reported.

The two countries may swap prisoners in a “35-to-35” format, Interfax said, citing Mark Feygin, a lawyer for another prisoner in Russia who is also due to be handed over to Ukraine under the deal.

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and imprisoned their two dozen crew, accusing them of violating its territorial waters near the Perch Strait leading from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea. The incident occurred off the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine denied the naval violation and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sought the return of the crew members as a priority since he came to power in May.

