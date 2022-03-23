(Bloomberg) --

Ukrainian utilities called on foreign companies to cease buying energy from Russia or supplying components to the country’s extractive industries.

“On behalf of hundreds of thousands of workers in the fuel and energy complex, we urge you to stop supporting the Russian economy until this country stops the barbaric war against Ukraine,” DTEK Group, NJSC Naftogaz and NPC Ukrenergo said in a joint statement.

An embargo on energy purchases and sales of components is needed because “the only way to stop this war is to deprive the aggressor country of the means to finance it,” the utilities said. They cited the need to halt purchases of gas, coal and electricity, and the supply of engines, turbines, mine and other power equipment.

While Russia has been hit with a wide range of financial sanctions, Europe remains dependent on inflows of its natural gas to meet demand for heat and power. As governments and the EU Commission discuss ways to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russian energy, it has so far been left mostly to individual companies to “self-sanction” in terms of shunning purchases of fuels.

