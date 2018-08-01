(Bloomberg) -- A trio of Ukrainians identified as ranking members of the prolific Fin7 cybercrime group were charged by the U.S. in a hacking scheme that allegedly targeted more than 100 U.S. companies and compromised 15 million payment cards in the restaurant, gaming and hospitality industries.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., along with Chili’s, Arby’s and Red Robin restaurants, were among the companies whose data were breached by phishing and malware attacks that resulted in tens of millions of dollars of losses for businesses, according to federal indictments unsealed Wednesday.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the top federal prosecutor in Seattle, where the criminal case was filed, told reporters they don’t suspect the scheme was state-sponsored by Ukraine.

”Hackers think they can hide behind keyboards," Annette Hayes, the U.S. attorney in Seattle, said in a statement. “They cannot do that. It’s important that all of us, individuals, businesses, be able to rely on the Internet and other cyber networks to engage in day-to-day activities.”

Investigators on Wednesday said the fraud ring was one of the three biggest criminal computer intrusion syndicates the FBI is investigating at the moment.

Representatives for Chipotle, Arby’s, Chili’s, Jason’s Deli and Red Robin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

