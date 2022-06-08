(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s largest oil company has seen fuel volume sales surge 10% at its gas stations in recent months after the arrival of Ukrainian refugees caused a spike in demand, even as the country grapples with the global diesel shortage.

Refiner PKN Orlen SA estimates that there are about 1 million additional Ukrainian cars in the country of 38 million people -- the main reason behind a sudden increase in sales.

Almost 4 million Ukrainians have crossed into Poland since the Russian invasion started in late February, while 1.9 million have returned to their homeland, according to the Polish border guard service.

The extra demand comes at a time when Poland is trying to substitute about 4 millions tons of diesel imports, or about a fifth of the nation’s total consumption, which before the war were largely coming from Russia.

“There’s a global problem with the product and it’s a big problem,” Chief Executive Officer Daniel Obajtek told reporters in Warsaw on Wednesday. “We’ve seen the market of seaborne diesel change completely.”

Still, the CEO doesn’t see a risk that Poland will experience a shortage of diesel, whose retail prices have jumped 37% from pre-war levels. He also said he doesn’t envisage that the government in Warsaw will adopt the Hungarian model by lowering fuel prices for local drivers, at least for now.

