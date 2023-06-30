(Bloomberg) -- Most Ukrainians see a promising future for the country and plan to stay in their home cities after the war, according to a 21-city poll in areas outside of Russian control.

Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine and Lviv near the Polish border in the west had the most hopeful people. Kropyvnytskyi had among the fewest respondents reporting damage to their homes, while Lviv ranked high among cities seen as having an economic future. Odesa, the Black Sea city that is Ukraine’s main port, had the most pessimists at 17%.

About 90% or more of respondents in each city don’t plan to move out after the war, while between 74% and 90% viewed the future as “rather promising” in the survey of 16,800 people by Kyiv-based pollster Sociological Group Rating.

The April 21-May 22 poll, commissioned by the Washington-based International Republican Institute took place in cities under Ukrainian control between April 21 and May 22, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.​

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect Ukraine’s economy to expand 1.9% this year. A Ukrainian offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory has been moving slowly, with leaders lamenting a lack of western fighter jets.

