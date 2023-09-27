Top Stories
Why independent contractors likely deserve severance pay
SPONSORED: When is an independent contractor not an independent contractor? When they’ve been misclassified and are actually an employee.
9:22
Artists are worried about AI. Here is why
-
6:10
What is it like to live in a converted office building?
-
6:26
Carbon tax, trade barriers: experts on how to reduce food costs
-
6:51
Variable rate mortgage holders on the hook for thousands in interest: report
-
6:14
Half of Canadians don't think they will be ever buy a home: survey
-
6:17
How can mortgage holders prepare for higher rates at renewal?
17h ago
After a summer of fires, one-third of Canadians unsure if they’re covered for worsening climate risk5:39
After a summer of fires, one-third of Canadians unsure if they’re covered for worsening climate risk
A new survey from BNN Bloomberg and RATESDOTCA found that many Canadians are not familiar with the right insurance coverage to ensure their homes are protected from such climate risks.
8h ago4:37
Lululemon strikes five-year partnership with Peloton for content, apparel
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it has struck a five-year partnership with Peloton Interactive Inc.
18h ago
Countdown to retirement: 6 questions you can ask yourself
Only have hazy ideas about how you plan to retire? Your retirement dreams may require a little more thought. Here are some concrete ways to help paint a clear picture of your retirement, whether you are on the verge of hanging it up or still a few years away.
13h ago8:00
U.S. cannabis banking bill positive step for the industry, analyst says
The progress of proposed cannabis banking reforms in the United States represents another step toward widespread acceptance of the industry, according to one analyst.
9h ago6:12
Target closing 9 stores should be a 'signal to regulators': analyst
One senior research analyst says Target Corp.’s decision to close nine stores due to shrink-related issues should act as a sign for policymakers to take action.
Sep 26
Canada's banking watchdog wants to rein in ultra-long mortgages6:48
Canada's banking watchdog wants to rein in ultra-long mortgages
Canada’s banking regulator said he’s concerned about the prevalence of ultra-long mortgages and that his agency is working with lenders to stem the ubiquity of such loans.
9h ago
Nearly a billion in wildfire costs helps to push B.C.'s projected deficit to $6.7B
A record-high $966 million in wildfire spending and lower natural gas prices have added $2.5 billion to British Columbia's projected deficit for this fiscal year.
9h ago8:10
TSX recap: Index down 0.61% despite climbing energy stocks
Canada's main stock index declined by more than 100 points on Wednesday despite strength in energy stocks as the price of oil climbed higher, which wasn't enough to offset broad-based losses.
Sep 26
Bank of Canada hikes likely won’t continue into 2024: expert5:45
Bank of Canada hikes likely won’t continue into 2024: expert
One markets expert thinks the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates at least once more in 2023, but won’t raise them again next year.
13h ago4:59
Canada unveils code of conduct for responsible AI development
Canada’s minister of innovation, science and economic development is laying out new guidelines for makers of generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
11h ago6:34
Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers.
11h ago6:23
Interac expanding e-transfer service, Wealthsimple to join
Interac Corp. is broadening the range of financial institutions that can participate in its e-transfer service, with financial services firm Wealthsimple as the first to become a new participant under the expansion.
10h ago5:05
Report says Alberta energy regulator followed rules in Kearl mine wastewater release
A third-party report into the release of millions of litres of oilsands wastewater at Imperial Oil's Kearl mine has found Alberta's energy regulator followed its rules in keeping the public and area First Nations informed — but concludes those rules are significantly lacking.
Sep 25
Wage wins could inspire more labour action: RBC report6:22
Wage wins could inspire more labour action: RBC report
Canada has already seen several contentious labour negotiations this year and a recent report from RBC economists suggests there could be more on the way amid high living costs.
Sep 226:45
India tensions source of concern for Canada's postsecondary schools
John Tibbits, president of Conestoga College, said he is hoping for an early resolution to the row, as any disruption of Indian student inflows would impact his institution, along with many other Canadian post-secondary schools.
14h ago7:56
Ontario records lower deficit for the last fiscal year than projected
Ontario ended the last fiscal year with a smaller deficit than projected in the 2022 budget, largely on the strength of higher tax revenues due to economic growth and inflation.