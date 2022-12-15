(Bloomberg) -- Ultrafine particulate pollution is “abundant” on the London Underground and “could have particularly adverse health impacts” for the 2 million people who use the transport system every day, according to a University of Cambridge study into the composition of so-called “tube dust.”

High levels of particulate pollution on the London Underground have been known about for decades, with levels found to be 15 times higher on the tube than on roads, according to a Kings College London study in 2019. Friction between train wheels, brakes and tracks creates a dust formed of tiny metal fragments, which becomes airborne and can be breathed in by commuters. Previous studies have also shown that poor ventilation means this dust settles in tunnels and is then pushed back into the air when trains arrive at the platform.

The University of Cambridge researchers used a magnetic technique to collect the particles and identify their composition, and found that the “tube dust” is mostly made up of ultrafine particles of an iron oxide known as maghemite that are smaller than 500 nanometers, well below the size threshold where particles can pass from the lungs into the bloodstream. The flecks ranged in size from 5 to 500 nanometres.

Ultrafine pollution below 2,500 nanometers (so-called “PM2.5” air pollution) has been linked in some studies to conditions such as asthma, brain damage, dementia, and lung cancer, but the overall health impact in humans is inconclusive. A lab-based study earlier this year which looked at ultrafine pollution taken from air on the Bakerloo and Jubilee lines found that the particles were toxic in mice, leading to an increased risk of infection by pneumococcal bacteria which causes ear infections and pneumonia.

“The reason there’s concern is that they’re able to make it into the depths of the lungs,” says Professor Matthew Loxham, who researches pollution at the University of Southampton. “Larger particles usually get caught in the mucus of the lungs further up and are coughed up. But they’re [ultrafine particulates] so small that we think that they can actually pass into the bloodstream. But we don’t know the extent to which this happens, although it’s unlikely to be great.”

Existing air pollution monitoring techniques do not use magnets, and therefore “may underestimate the number of ultrafine airborne particles due to their low weight,” the research said. Exposure to the pollution could be reduced by using magnetic filters in ventilation systems to collect the magnetic iron dust, washing the tunnels and tracks, and placing more screen doors between the platform and train.

