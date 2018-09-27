(Bloomberg) -- Butterfly Network, the maker of a pocket-sized ultrasound device that plugs into an iPhone, raised $250 million in a new financing round, pushing the company’s value to $1.25 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The medical-imaging firm this week began selling its first product, called the iQ. Priced at $2,000 -- significantly less than conventional ultrasound imaging machines -- it could make the scans vastly more accessible.

On Thursday, Butterfly Network said it had raised $250 million in a Series D funding led by Fidelity Management and Research with participation from the Gates Foundation, Fosun Pharma and York Capital Management founder Jamie Dinan. The investment makes Guilford, Connecticut-based Butterfly the newest unicorn in health care, according to the person, who requested anonymity because the valuation information is private.

“We’re at the beginnings of a new era in medical imaging, and in health care more broadly,” Gioel Molinari, the company’s president, said.

Jonathan Rothberg, Butterfly’s chief executive officer, has made a career of shrinking giant, multimillion dollar medical devices. The scientist-entrepreneur gained notoriety founding the first “next generation” DNA sequencing-company, eventually creating a $50,000 sequencer the size of a desktop printer. More recently, Rothberg has set his sights on upgrading the ultrasound. Conventional ultrasound machines are wheeled from room to room on a cart and typically cost between $20,000 and $75,000. Some can reach as much as $100,000.

The iQ, on the other hand, hooks into a smartphone, weighs just 313 grams (11 ounces) and doesn’t, as ultrasound machines typically do, require different attachments to peer into different parts of the body. The device was approved the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year.

“It puts immediate diagnostic imaging at the bedside, extending the physical exam and improving diagnostic certainty,” said Torben Becker, an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Florida who has studied portable ultrasound tools. “Handheld ultrasound devices have been around for a while, are proven to work and can improve patient care. The Butterfly iQ is making it available at a lower cost.”

Ultrasound devices traditionally use piezoelectric crystals to generate sound waves that then create images of the inner workings of the body. Butterfly replaces those crystals with a silicon chip, which also allows a single sensor to do the work of multiple ultrasound attachments.

John Martin, Butterfly’s chief medical officer, recalls days of running around the hospital, hunting for an ultrasound machine to examine his patients. The iQ, he hopes, will solve such problems.

“The sooner that you can get diagnostic imaging in the hands of a doctor to aid in clinical decision-making, the quicker you get the treatment,” he said. “Everybody understands that. Now an ultrasound is going to be in my pocket.”

