(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Security Council designated the head of the Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, as a global terrorist after China dropped its attempts to block Masood Azhar’s inclusion to the list.

Pakistan has faced intense criticism and scrutiny for allowing Azhar to live freely after JeM claimed a car bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir in February. It was the fifth attempt at the UN to list Azhar and it came through consensus after his listing wasn’t linked to the attack in Pulwama, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal told reporters on Wednesday in Islamabad.

“Our concern was his alleged linkage to Kashmir’s freedom struggle,” Faisal said, referring to the continued dispute over the territory split between India and Pakistan soon after independence in 1947. “Once that linkage was removed, we had no objection,” he said, adding that restrictions on Azhar’s travel will be imposed.

Islamabad has continually denied that it harbors and supports insurgents that launch cross-border attacks and China, Pakistan’s long-time ally, has previously blocked U.S. and Indian attempts to list the JeM leader.

February Bombing

In March, France froze Azhar’s assets after his group claimed responsibility for the Feb. 14 suicide attack that killed 40 Indian security personnel and brought the two nuclear-armed nations on the verge of war. Islamabad rejected the Indian allegation of being complicit in the attack and it’s unclear if Azhar has assets in France.

About two weeks later, India said its fighter jets attacked a militant training camp in Pakistan’s northern Balakot region and killed about 300 terrorists. Pakistan denied any camp was targeted and next day downed an Indian fighter plane in a dog fight, the first between the two nations in almost 50 years.

The listing may be largely symbolic as Azhar’s group is already proscribed in Pakistan. However, India alleges he’s backed by the country’s military and enjoys freedom of movement.

For New Delhi it’s a “very big” diplomatic win, said Michael Kugelman, a senior associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington.

‘High Reward’

“Letting Azhar get designated had always been a low-cost, low-risk, and fairly high-reward move for China,” he said on Twitter. “So it’s not altogether surprising that Beijing has finally relented and let the listing go through.”

Azhar was released from an Indian jail in exchange for the safe return of 160 hostages on an Indian Airlines plane hijacked and taken to Afghanistan in 1999. Jaish-e-Mohammed, or Army of Mohammed, was founded after his release and was linked to the murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

