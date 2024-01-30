(Bloomberg) -- When Einat Wilf was a member of Israel’s parliament a dozen years ago, her committee was briefed on the close relations between Hamas and UNRWA, the main UN agency in Gaza. The information, she says, was then suppressed.

“Israel would actually hide that intelligence,” Wilf, a researcher who was a member of the left-leaning Labor Party, said by phone. “Israel knew it would hurt UNRWA. It was UNRWA’s biggest protector.”

Those days are over. Since last week, the Israeli government has been sharing detailed allegations against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, contending that 10% of its staff are members of militant groups Hamas or Islamic Jihad and that 13 of its employees took part in the Oct. 7 massacre that set off the current war.

This has led at least 16 countries, including the US, the main funder, to suspend their support for the agency. It says continuing to do so would ruin its ability to stave off disease and starvation for more than 2 million Gazans as Israel carries out its punishing war against Hamas. It also could end its longstanding relief efforts for Palestinians in the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

“I urge countries who have suspended their funding to reconsider their decisions before UNRWA is forced to suspend its humanitarian response,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the agency’s commissioner general. “The lives of people in Gaza depend on this support and so does regional stability.”

In the US, Representative Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, is leading a group of colleagues who are calling for Lazzarini to step down because they don’t trust him to keep the agency free of extremism.

Hearings are being held in Congress and at the UN on UNRWA’s future at a time when, whatever its flaws, its infrastructure and its thousands of workers are among the few things standing between the inhabitants of Gaza and doom. On Tuesday, UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma said the agency would be forced to suspend operations in Gaza and elsewhere in the region by the end of February if funding isn’t restored.

Later Tuesday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell vowed to block any funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. Senate Republicans “will not accept any legislation that allows taxpayer dollars to fund UNRWA,” McConnell said, adding that Israel “deserves the time, space and support it needs to remove Hamas from the equation, root, stem and branch.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was set to host 35 donor countries to UNRWA plus the European Union Tuesday as part of his damage-control efforts. In addition, Sigrid Kaag, who Guterres assigned in December to coordinate and monitoring aid delivery into Gaza, planned to fill in Security Council members on the situation in the region. Kaag was also set to visit Washington later in the week.

At the UN, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters that “UNRWA plays a critical role in providing life-saving assistance to Palestinians, including essential food, and medicine and shelter.” But, she said, “we need to see fundamental changes before we can resume providing funding directly to UNRWA.”

Last week, the office of the secretary-general said Guterres was “horrified” to learn that workers with UNRWA might have been involved in the attack by Hamas and said there would be an “urgent and comprehensive review” of the agency. UN officials didn’t immediately respond to a request Tuesday for further comment.

UNRWA is a unique UN agency in that it is essentially all Palestinian. Set up in 1949 to aid those displaced by the establishment of Israel, it has granted refugee status to all their descendants as well. No other refugee group has such a UN status, which is one reason Israel’s government wants to end its existence: It hopes to start limiting the number of people in the world who claim to be refugees from its founding, now about 14 million.

But some within Israel’s defense establishment, especially those responsible for overseeing the provision of food and supplies to Gaza, are raising questions about the timing of the attack on UNRWA.

As one former officer put it, some of those in charge of humanitarian aid believe that, practically speaking, there’s no alternative to working with UNRWA, especially now.

Amos Gilead, a former senior Israeli defense official, said he had numerous dealings with UNRWA and despite its hostility to Israel, the best way forward now is to fire those with links to Hamas and continue to work with the agency to get aid to Palestinians.

“We need to reconstruct the area,” he said. “The only source of funding may be the Arab states and they will not cooperate without a clear Palestinian horizon. We need to use UNRWA now, keep it financed now. I hated them but cooperated with them and that’s what we need now.”

But others, especially those in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, disagree.

“UNRWA is Hamas,” Amichai Chikli, minister of diaspora affairs, and a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, said at a briefing for reporters on Tuesday. “We ourselves will be in charge of humanitarian issues. If we can do it with UN forces who are not UNRWA, or international organizations, this is the best option. If not, the IDF itself, til the war ends, can take control.” The IDF is the Israel Defense Forces.

Government spokesman Eylon Levy said at a daily war briefing on Tuesday that Israel wants UNRWA defunded, Lazzarini fired, an investigation started and what Israel considers the radical education and agenda promulgated by UNRWA to be stopped.

“UNRWA is part of the problem, not part of the solution,” he said. “It is a Hamas front and it’s time to put it behind.”

The Israeli military says its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 26,000, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry, will take all of 2024 to complete. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that Israel plans to rule Gaza militarily after the war the way it operates in the West Bank.

“Israel will control Gaza militarily but won’t control it in a civilian sense,” Gallant said. This seems likely to cause friction with the US and Israel’s Arab neighbors who want the Palestinian Authority to be brought in as part of a process to build a Palestinian state.

The debate over UNRWA is, in many ways, indistinguishable from the debate over the meaning of Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives crashed into Israel, killing 1,200 and abducting 240.

For Palestinians and many abroad, this was the desperate act of desperate people under the thumb of Israel, and the solution is greater freedom and dignity for Palestinians.

For Israelis and many in the US administration, this was evidence of the irredeemably violent and rejectionist nature of Hamas, and the solution is its destruction. Israel has spent the past four months trying to do that.

In the past, Israel believed Hamas was deterred and focused increasingly on governing. Oct. 7 changed that. The same has occurred with UNRWA. Israeli officials long knew of its links to Hamas and anti-Israel education but saw it, too, as the least of bad options because it took care of the population’s material needs.

Now Israel is arguing that, like Hamas, UNRWA must be eliminated and the system of welfare and education built from scratch.

As Wilf, the former legislator, says. “Israel has had a terrible idea that it can essentially purchase quiet.”

