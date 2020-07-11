(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution authorizing the renewal of one checkpoint for aid delivery to Syria after attempts this month to keep two cross-border entry points open were blocked by Russia and China.

Saturday’s resolution, drafted by Germany and Belgium, authorizes the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey into Syria’s rebel-held northwest for 12 months. It passed with 12 votes in favor and abstentions by Russia, China and the Dominican Republic.

“We are disappointed that the Council was left with no choice but to approve a resolution that does not meet the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people,” the U.K. mission to the UN said in a statement after the vote, blaming Russia and China for putting “their own political calculations above saving human life.”

“It reduces humanitarian access and puts lives at risk,” the U.K. mission said.

The UN has been delivering aid to war-ravaged Syria from across the border for the past six years, but its authorization must be regularly renewed by the UN Security Council.

Russia has been working since late 2019 to bring the UN operation delivering goods from neighboring countries to a gradual end, arguing that aid should flow through Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

