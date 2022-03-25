(Bloomberg) -- The International Labor Organization elected former Togolese Prime Minister Gilbert Houngbo as its director-general, the first African to hold the top post since the body was founded in 1919.

The appointment of Houngbo, 61, was announced in a statement published Friday.

Houngbo is currently president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development and was previously a deputy director-general at the International Labor Office. His five-year term at the ILO will begin on Oct. 1, it said.

