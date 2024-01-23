(Bloomberg) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a new call for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, saying it was a “fantasy” to think humanitarian aid flowing to the territory’s people would be sufficient.

Speaking before dozens of foreign ministers who gathered in New York on Tuesday to discuss the future of the Israel-Hamas war, Guterres welcomed reports that Israel is proposing a two-month pause in hostilities in exchange for the release of the more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas.

“I renew my appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire,” Guterres told the Security Council. “No effective humanitarian aid operation can function under the conditions that have been forced on Palestinians in Gaza.”

“It is fantasy to think that 2.2 million people can survive on aid alone,” he said.

Gilad Erdan, the Israeli envoy to the UN, criticized the Security Council for its actions since the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas that killed some 1,200 people and resulted in about 240 being kidnapped. More than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began a military campaign against the group, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Hamas has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union,

“The Middle East is suffering from a cancer, and up until today the Security Council has only ever discussed providing aspirin,” Erdan told the Council.

“What do you think will happen if there is a cease-fire? Hamas will remain in power, they will regroup and rearm, and soon Israelis will face another attempted Holocaust,” said Erdan. “Is this the outcome you seek for all of us?”

Read More: An Isolated Israel Commits to War in Gaza — At All Costs

The Israel-Hamas hostilities have exacerbated deep divisions in the Security Council, which was already largely paralyzed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US, which wields veto power, has refused to endorse any resolutions that include language explicitly calling for a cease-fire.

The UN chief, who’s faced criticism from Israeli officials for his stance on the war, called for better conditions so that humanitarian workers can more effectively deliver aid. Guterres also urged the establishment of more crossing points into Gaza, and asked Israel to expedite visas for UN officials.

--With assistance from Gwen Ackerman.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.