(Bloomberg) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the U.S. and China need to find common cause on climate, trade and technology even as they fail to agree on issues like human rights and the South China Sea.

Calling the current relationship between the world’s two biggest economies “dysfunctional,” Guterres said in an interview Friday with Bloomberg News that the nations need to work urgently on improving ties by creating separate tracks on issues where collaboration between the global powers is essential.

As world leaders prepare to address the annual UN General Assembly next week, Guterres and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host an informal, closed-door meeting on Monday in an effort to get countries to agree on bolder commitments to curb climate change.

Ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland in November, leaders from the world’s largest emitters, including the U.S., China and Australia, as well as small island states confronted by rising sea levels have been invited to take part.

“The meeting is a wake-up call,” Guterres said. “We are on the verge of a disaster, and there is a risk of a real failure for COP26,” he said.

More than 70 countries -- including India and China -- have yet to submit revised proposals.

“Emerging economies also need to commit to more,” he said. “Until now emerging economies aren’t being ambitious enough.”

On Afghanistan, Guterres called on global powers to help ease its economic crisis by allowing for “waivers” that get around existing sanctions on the Taliban militants who now control the government, some of whom are designated terrorists. He said it isn’t about recognizing the Taliban, which have a long history of human rights abuses, particularly against women and girls.

“It’s not a solution to completely strangle Afghanistan,” he said, saying that “we will need waivers” for travel and “mechanisms in order to inject cash in the country.”

“If the Afghan economy collapses it will be a disaster for the Afghan people and we will see a massive exodus,” he said.

The Taliban sought additional humanitarian aid from the the international community just after the UN raised more than $1.2 billion in emergency pledges earlier this week.

