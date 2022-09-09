(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the international community to help Pakistan financially as damages caused by recent floods exceed $30 billion.

“Pakistan needs massive financial support to respond to this crisis,” Guterres said at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a two-day visit to the South Asian country. Pakistan has not contributed to the climate change but it’s one of the most impacted countries, he said.

Floods triggered by torrential rains have wrecked devastation, inundating a third of Pakistan, displacing more than half a million people and destroying cash-crops and communication infrastructure. Pakistan’s economic growth is estimated to reduce to half by year to June from a target of 5% due to the catastrophe.

The U.N. has launched a flash appeal of $160 million to help floods victims as the World Health Organization in its latest report warns of tens of thousands patients of diarrhea, malaria and various acute infections in affected regions.

