(Bloomberg) -- The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali voiced concern Saturday over reported violence against civilians, hours after the military said it killed over 200 terrorists in a week-long raid in the country’s center.

Mali has intensified operations against armed groups with links to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in recent weeks, and the military has also boosted its capabilities with reported assistance by Russia’s Wagner Group.

The statement from the army chief of staff, released April 1, didn’t make clear which group was the target of the March 23-31 operation in the central Mali village of Moura that killed 203 militants. Another 51 terrorists were arrested, it said.

The fight against the Islamist militants in the West African nation has also raised concerns abroad about potential human rights violations by the military and Wagner Group. Last month, the government banned two French broadcasters after they reported on allegations of civilian deaths.

The UN and Human Rights Watch have independently launched investigations into the claims.

UN Probes Allegations of Russian Mercenary Rights Abuses in Mali

The UN mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, in a tweet Saturday said it’s “very concerned about the allegations of violence against civilians” following last month’s military operation.

Wagner deployed to Mali last year, according to French and U.S. officials, although Mali denies they’re in the country.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.