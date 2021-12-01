(Bloomberg) -- A United Nations committee deferred a decision on whether to accredit two contentious ambassador picks, one for Taliban-led Afghanistan and the other for Myanmar.

The decision means the Taliban and Myanmar’s military junta will continue to go without their envoys at the UN, leaving in place ambassadors representing the deposed governments of both countries.

“The committee has decided to defer its decision of the credentials in these two situations,” Anna Karin Enestrom, Sweden’s ambassador to the UN and chair of the organization’s credentials committee, told reporters on Wednesday. “The report of the committee will be made public once it has been issued, for the consideration by the General Assembly.”

Myanmar’s junta, which took control in February, had put forth its candidate even as Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, the representative in New York nominated by the ousted government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, had asked to renew his UN accreditation.

The deferral also allows Ghulam Isaczai, who represents the ousted government of President Ashraf Ghani, to continue to act as Afghanistan’s ambassador in New York, even though the government he represented fell in August. Suhail Shaheeen, the Taliban diplomat nominated for the position in September, will have to wait his turn indefinitely.

