UN Envoy Salame Says Some Libyan Oil Fields Being Depleted

(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations envoy to Libya says some oil fields in the North African country are being depleted and need more investment.

Libya, an OPEC member, should “reinvest quickly in oil fields because some of the oil fields are being depleted,” Ghassan Salame said in a Bloomberg interview on Saturday.

Libyan National Oil Corporation chairman Mustafa Sanalla told Bloomberg this month that the country was producing in the range of 1.2 million barrels a day after its largest field, Sharara, resumed production.

But Salame said the NOC wasn’t receiving enough funds to reinvest in the fields.

“Not enough money is being given to the NOC” for them to “take better advantage of the oil fields,” he said.

Sharara, in southern Libya, has a capacity of 300,000 barrels of crude a day. It was shut in December after guards and armed residents seized it over financial demands, but reopened in March following an offensive by militia leader Khalifa Haftar that put him in control of most of the country’s oil terminals and fields.

Salame is trying to help broker a deal between Haftar and Libya’s internationally-recognized government in Tripoli.

