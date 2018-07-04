(Bloomberg) -- South Sudanese President Salva Kiir is ready to sign a peace deal with the main rebel leader, the United Nations deputy secretary-general said, a further sign the warring parties may form a transitional government to end the more than four-year civil war.

Kiir “believes strongly in the peace process and the accord will be signed” with insurgent leader Riek Machar, the UN’s Amina Mohammed said Wednesday in the capital, Juba, after meeting the president.

The conflict that began in the East African nation in December 2013 has left tens of thousands of people dead and driven 4 million others from their homes, with both sides accused of atrocities. Kiir and Machar signed a cease-fire in Sudan last week and signaled they’re ready to make their second attempt at sharing power in a transitional administration since the war began, before holding elections.

To contact the reporter on this story: Okech Francis in Juba at fokech@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Richardson at pmrichardson@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Andre Janse van Vuuren

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.