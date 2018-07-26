(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Middle East envoy entered the Gaza Strip Thursday in an effort to stem an overnight escalation of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The firefight erupted late Wednesday when a Palestinian sniper shot and wounded an Israeli officer, the army said in a statement. Israeli troops shelled seven Hamas military posts in response, it said. Three Palestinian militants belonging to Hamas, the group that runs Gaza and is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the U.S. and European Union, were killed. Thousands attended their funerals Thursday, chanting vows for revenge.

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, headed to Gaza in an attempt to prevent the fighting spreading, according to his spokesman, Murad Bakri. After a night of violence late last week, Mladenov and other foreign mediators had negotiated an unofficial ceasefire that the envoy indicated had narrowly averted the outbreak of a new war.

Volatility along the border has intensified since Gaza residents began weekly protests against Israel in late March.

While the Gaza conflict simmered, alarms sounded in northern Israel and the Golan Heights, where the army said a projectile headed toward Israel appeared to have been “errant fire from the internal fighting in Syria.” Witnesses told Hadashot TV that two missiles had landed in the Sea of Galilee, where beaches were packed at the height of the summer tourist season. Police searchers found no debris and were unable to confirm the missiles had struck.

Israel downed a Syrian fighter jet that entered its airspace Tuesday. Fighting in the area has increased as forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad press an offensive to retake one of the last remaining opposition strongholds. On Monday, Israel fired two missiles of its advanced aerial-defense system to intercept rockets fired toward Israel from Syria.

