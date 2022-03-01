(Bloomberg) -- As many as 4 million people could seek refuge in other countries “in the coming weeks” as the war in Ukraine grows increasingly dire, a United Nations official said.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, offered the estimate in a Security Council meeting on Feb. 28. The figure represents a 300% increase from earlier EU estimates that 1 million people could flee Ukraine because of Russia’s invasion. For a country of about 44 million people, that would mean a departure of about 9% of its population.

“I have worked in refugee crises for almost 40 years and I have rarely seen such an incredibly fast-rising exodus of people,” Grandi said.

The commissioner said Tuesday that some 677,000 people have left Ukraine so far. Leaders in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have indicated that they are prepared for an influx.

Grandi said Monday that the UN had already received at least $40 million in donations from private companies and citizens in recent days. On Tuesday, the organization launched a campaign to raise $1.1 billion to aid people within Ukraine and an additional $551 million for people who have left Ukraine for other countries. Representatives from the U.K. and the U.S. indicated at the Monday Security Council meeting that their countries had each pledged $54 million in additional aid, while Norway pledged $226 million. The delegate from India promised supplies and medical aid, and Albania’s representative said the country would accept refugees.

António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the UN, used a Tuesday speech as an occasion to thank countries for welcoming refugees.

“It is important that this solidarity is extended without any discrimination based on race, religion or ethnicity,” he said.

Airbnb Inc. on Monday said it would provide free short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees. The company said in a statement that it had offered its assistance to leaders in Poland, Romania, Germany and Hungary. A coalition of U.S. senators asked President Joe Biden in a Monday letter to grant Temporary Protected Status designation to Ukraine as part of an effort to make sure Ukrainian nationals in the U.S. do not have to return to their home country right now.

“Granting TPS to the limited population of Ukrainians who are currently in the U.S. on a temporary basis will create a minimal disruption for our country, but forcing these individuals to return to a war zone would be unacceptable,” the letter said.

