(Bloomberg) -- A United Nations expert assigned to investigate the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi government agents has recommended probing the possible role of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a conclusion that could complicate the kingdom’s efforts to smooth over ties with Western allies.

Agnes Callamard, an expert on extra-judicial executions at the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said she found no “smoking gun” and that “no conclusion is made as to guilt.” But in a report running about 100 pages, she maintained there was “credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials’ individual liability, including the crown prince’s.”

She asserted he played an “essential role” in a campaign of repressing dissidents and political opponents, and said that “every expert consulted finds it inconceivable that an operation of this scale could be implemented without the Crown Prince being aware, at a minimum, that some sort of mission of a criminal nature, directed at Mr. Khashoggi, was being launched."

The Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, said on Twitter that the report contained "clear contradictions and baseless allegations that undermine its credibility." The kingdom is conducting further investigations and its own trial, and “its sovereignty and the authority of its judicial institutions in this case is a non-negotiable issue,” he said.

The kingdom has repeatedly denied the crown prince played any role in the killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul or knew it was about to take place.

Insider Turned Critic

Khashoggi, 59, was a Saudi journalist and former government insider who left to the U.S. in 2017 to live in self-imposed exile. The same year, he began writing a column in the Washington Post that was often highly critical of the kingdom’s new government and its young crown prince.

His murder and dismemberment in October sparked outrage around the globe. The killing also shocked investors in the kingdom, where the government has promoted a narrative of revolutionary social and economic change under Prince Mohammed while downplaying a simultaneous political crackdown.

While the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has concluded that the crown prince ordered the execution, according to the Washington Post, U.S. President Donald Trump has remained supportive of him, shielding the kingdom against penalties demanded in Congress.

Callamard’s report could give new fuel to critics of the kingdom abroad. It also revives talk of Khashoggi’s killing after it had faded, potentially harming Saudi Arabia’s efforts to repair diplomatic relationships damaged by the affair, including with the U.S., where a new Saudi ambassador is expected to arrive later this year.

Investigation Hindered

To conduct her probe, Callamard traveled to Turkey but received no response to a request to visit Saudi Arabia. Her investigation was also hindered on the Turkish side, where she was given access to only a fraction of the recordings of events at the consulate on the day Khashoggi was murdered.Citing the recordings, Callamard found that a forensic expert who was part of the hit team discussed dissecting the body 13 minutes before Khashoggi entered the building. Another person was recorded asking whether the "sacrificial animal" had arrived, she said. Those details don’t square completely with the Saudi government narrative that Mr. Khashoggi was killed after efforts to persuade him to return home failed.

‘Credible Evidence’

"The Special Rapporteur found credible evidence pointing to the crime scenes having been thoroughly, even forensically, cleaned," Callamard added. "These indicate that the Saudi investigation was not conducted in good faith, and that it may amount to obstructing justice."

In Saudi Arabia, a trial of 11 men accused of involvement is ongoing but closed to the media. Callamard said that while the trial was "an important step towards accountability," it failed to meet "procedural and substantive standards." Though diplomats from a handful of countries were invited to attend trial sessions, observation was "conditional upon agreement to not disclose its details," Callamard said in her report.

Bandar Al-Aiban, head of Saudi Arabia’s government-affiliated Human Rights Commission, in March told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that Khashoggi’s killers were being brought to justice and said the kingdom rejected calls for an international probe.

“We have taken those measures required for us to resolve this heinous crime,” he said.

