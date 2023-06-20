(Bloomberg) -- Surging violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and ongoing tensions with neighboring Rwanda could further destabilize the resource-rich country as it prepares for elections in December, a United Nations group of experts said.

The security and humanitarian situation “continued to deteriorate significantly” over the past year, despite a proliferation of armed forces trying to stop the violence, including UN peacekeepers and an East African Community troop deployment, the group said Monday in its annual report on Congo’s conflicts for the UN Security Council.

The violence, regional disputes and a tense electoral period “posed a threat to the country’s peace and stability,” it said.

Eastern Congo has endured nearly three decades of fighting since the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide spread across the border and sparked a series of conflicts. More than 100 armed groups still operate in the region, clashing over land, identity and economic opportunity.

Trafficking of gold, tin ore and tantalum continued to support many of the armed movements, according to the report.

An offensive by the M23 rebel group, which says it’s protecting the rights of Congolese of Rwandan descent, has led to the displacement of more than 1 million people and “a catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian crisis,” according the report. Rwanda continues to back the rebellion and send its own army into Congo, the group said. The Rwandan government has repeatedly denied the accusations.

‘Systematic Attacks’

Senior Congolese army officers have also used armed groups to combat the M23, including one with links to the perpetrators of the genocide, according to the report.

The US Department of State called on Rwanda “to immediately remove” its forces from Congo and denounced the Congolese army’s support for multiple rebel groups, according to a statement.

The experts also warned about growing conflicts in the country’s gold-rich northeast.

In Ituri province, the Cooperative for the Development of Congo, or Codeco, was responsible for “systematic, brutal, large-scale and well-coordinated attacks on villages, killing mainly civilians.”

Violence is rising between Codeco, which says it’s protecting the rights of the Lendu people, and a group called Zaire, which says it represents the Hema community, the UN experts said.

The two forces killed more than 300 people between November and April, according the report.

The group of experts also found growing support by the Islamic State for a jihadist group known as the Allied Democratic Forces, including from a cell in Johannesburg. The leader of the cell, Abdella Hussein Abadigga, was arrested in South Africa in late 2022 and his whereabouts is currently unknown, the group said.

The authorities in neighboring Uganda at the weekend accused the ADF of carrying out an attack near the border with Congo in which dozens of students were killed.

In a joint press conference broadcast on national television Monday, UN peacekeeping mission chief Bintou Keita called the ADF “a threat to the region,” while government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said Congo is working with the Ugandan army to eradicate the group.

