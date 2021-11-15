(Bloomberg) -- The head of the United Nations’ food aid arm presented a detailed plan to help avoid famine in 2022 to Tesla chief Elon Musk, responding to a challenge from the world’s richest man to explain how a donation from him could help alleviate global hunger.

“@elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is!” UN’s World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley wrote on Twitter Monday. “We’re ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives.”

Musk, the world’s richest man, had raised the possibility of selling Tesla shares if the WFP could show how $6 billion would “solve world hunger.”

In the breakdown entitled “A One-Time Appeal to Billionaires,” the WFP said that about $3.5 billion would be used for food and delivery, with another $2 billion going toward cash and food vouchers.

