(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted Friday to grant Palestinians additional rights at the world body, rejecting US opposition to the move in a largely symbolic show of support amid growing calls for a cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas.

The approval of the resolution will allow Palestinians, which have held observer-state status at the UN since 2012, to submit their own resolutions and fully participate in UN and international conferences.

The measure also recommends that the Security Council reconsiders Palestinians’ request for full-membership, a move the US blocked last month and said Friday it would do again.

Of the 193 UN member states, 143 voted in favor of the resolution, which had almost 80 co-sponsors. Nine voted against, including the US and Israel, while 25 abstained.

The war in Gaza has put Israel-Palestine center stage at the UN since Hamas attacked Israel Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and abducting about 200 more. Israel’s retaliatory campaign to wipe out the militant group has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians.

Ahead of the vote, the US mission to the UN called on other member states to vote against the resolution, saying it would “not bring about a tangible change for Palestinians,” spokesperson Nate Evans said in a statement. “It will not end the fighting in Gaza or provide food, medicine and shelter to civilians in Gaza — that is where US efforts are focused,” he said.

The US also has a long-standing policy of supporting Palestinian statehood only through direct negotiations with Israel and has voted against earlier membership-related moves at the UN.

“The United States is committed to intensifying its engagement with Palestinians and the rest of region to advance a political settlement that will create a path to Palestinian statehood and subsequent membership of the United Nations,” alternate US Ambassador Robert Wood said after the vote.

A Security Council resolution that the US vetoed last month proposed granting Palestinians full-member status, which would have given them the right to vote in the General Assembly and present candidates to UN bodies.

“This overwhelming vote in favor of Palestine confirms that the world stands with the freedom and rights of the Palestinian people and rejects the Israeli occupation of our land and people,” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement by his office after the vote.

Israel has increasingly drawn criticism over how it has handled the seven-month war in the Gaza Strip, including from the US, its strongest supporter. The US — which considers Hamas a terrorist group alongside the European Union — blocked multiple efforts at the UN to call for a cease-fire, before relenting in March and recently ratcheting up pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s Ambassador Gilad Erdan said Friday that the General Assembly would be supporting a “terrorist state” if it voted in favor.

“When it comes to the lives of Israelis and Jews, the UN Charter means nothing to you,” Erdan said before the vote. “You are shredding the UN Charter with your own hands.”

On Thursday, a group of 25 Republican Senators including Mitt Romney from Utah introduced legislation that would block US assistance to the UN system if member states granted additional rights to Palestinians. Similar legislation led the US to cut funding to UNESCO in 2011 after it admitted Palestine as a full member.

--With assistance from Fares Akram.

(Updates to add comment from US in eighth paragraph.)

