(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations said a member of its guard unit was killed in a mortar attack on the organization’s compound in Somalia’s capital on Thursday.

The incident was the second this week against UN personnel in the restive Horn of Africa nation. On Wednesday, one person was killed when chopper on a medical evacuation landed in an area controlled by al-Shabaab,

“A number of mortar rounds landed inside the Aden Adde International Airport area, in which the UN compound is located, on Thursday night,” according to a UN statement. “In addition to the death of a UN Guard Unit member, the mortar rounds damaged infrastructure.”

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the mortar attack in a statement broadcast on Radio Andalus, which supports the militant group. The al-Qaeda affiliate has waged an insurgency in the Horn of Africa nation since 2006. It holds several strongholds in central and southern Somalia, and carries out periodic attacks in the capital, and farther afield in countries such as Kenya, Burundi and Uganda that have contributed peacekeeping troops to an African Union-led mission.

