(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations’ top official offered a somber view of the state of global affairs, likening it to a category five hurricane.

“Our world is plagued by a perfect storm on a number of fronts,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday in speech at World Economic Forum in Davos. “We are in the worse situation I can remember in my lifetime.”

Guterres warned that that the climate is on the verge of irreversible change “that will completely undermine the future of life on the planet.”

The UN chief said he doesn’t foresee a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine emerging in the near term and urged private sector actors, like the insurance and banking industry, to help maintain the flow of food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia.

He also warned of the growing geopolitical divide between the US and China and urged the two nations to engage in a “serious negotiation” to resolve their conflict over trade and technologies.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.