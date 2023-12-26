(Bloomberg) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres named a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, even as Israel warned it will no longer automatically issue visas for representatives of the world body.

Sigrid Kaag, who is the outgoing Dutch finance minister, will be responsible for coordinating and monitoring humanitarian relief delivery to Gaza. She will also establish a UN mechanism to accelerate aid distribution, the secretary-general’s office said in a statement. Kaag, who previously held other UN positions, is set to take office Jan. 8.

The UN said Lynn Hastings, who was its humanitarian coordinator for Palestinians, was forced out because Israel refused to renew her visa. Hours before Kaag’s appointment on Monday, Israel announced its move to end blanket visa approvals for representatives of the world body.

Kaag’s appointment follows a contentious Security Council resolution on increasing the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip. The text, initiated by the United Arab Emirates, urged Guterres to choose a humanitarian envoy for the region and called for the use of all routes into Gaza for the delivery of aid, including the Kerem Shalom border with Israel.

Israel has said the UN has taken a one-sided approach, pressing Israel to halt its attacks in the Gaza Strip while failing to condemn Hamas militants for the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people and set off the conflict. More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to the health ministry run by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

