(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations is undertaking an external review of its Palestinian-aid agency after donor countries recoiled from allegations that some staff participated in the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

The probe, to be led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, will assess whether staff of the UN Relief and Works Agency, known as UNRWA, broke its neutrality principle and will make recommendations on how to improve its enforcement.

The review group will evaluate whether UNRWA “is doing everything within its power to ensure neutrality and to respond to allegations of serious breaches when they are made,” the office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement Monday.

The external review is separate from an internal investigation into Israeli allegations that at least a dozen UNRWA employees participated in the attacks, in which some 1,200 people were killed and about 240 more kidnapped.

Read more: UN Agency’s Alleged Hamas Links Create Aid Risk for Gaza

Colonna’s probe, with the support of three Nordic research groups, will be in parallel to that investigation by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services. Israel accuses some 10% of the agency’s personnel of being members of the militant groups Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

UN officials are hoping swift reviews into the agency’s work will provide donors some reassurance after the US, the European Union and at least 15 other countries suspended funding for UNRWA in response to the Israeli allegations.

UNRWA is the main agency responsible for the humanitarian response in Gaza amid Israel’s military offensive to wipe out Hamas, which has destroyed large portions of the strip and killed more than 26,000 people, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

The review group will begin its work Feb. 14 and a final report, which will be made public, is expected to be finished in late April, according to the statement. The review will take into account “the particular operational, political and security context in which the agency works,” it said.

Earlier: UN Says Aid for Gaza Is ‘Completely Dependent’ on UNRWA

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.