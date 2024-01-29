(Bloomberg) -- Two United Nations peacekeepers were among more than 50 people killed in three days of violence in South Sudan’s oil-rich region of Abyei.

Those who died in the weekend fighting included soldiers from Pakistan and Ghana, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei said in an emailed statement on Monday. There are “continuing intercommunal clashes” in the region, it said.

“UNISFA is engaging with local authorities to verify numbers of those who have been killed, injured, and displaced,” it said. “Currently, according to local authorities, 52 civilians have lost their lives, while 64 others are said to be gravely wounded.”

Abyei has been a contested region since 2011, when South Sudan gained independence from Sudan, its northern neighbor. A referendum on which country is the rightful owner was promised as part of a 2005 deal that ended Sudan’s a two-decade civil war and led to the south’s secession, though the plebiscite has yet to be held.

Inter-ethnic fighting has escalated an already complex effort to resolve the region’s status, while the outbreak of a renewed conflict in Sudan last April has further complicated the situation.

“We are deeply concerned by the escalation of violence in recent months between communities living in and around the Abyei Administrative Area,” the Norwegian, UK and US embassies said in a joint statement. “South Sudanese political and community leaders must act with urgency to end the conflict.”

