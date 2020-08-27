(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Security Council is set to cut its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon following U.S. pressure to either change the mandate for the force or reduce its numbers, according to a text of the resolution shared among diplomats.

French diplomats circulated a resolution to the council on Thursday that authorizes the reduction of the troop ceiling to 13,000 soldiers from 15,000, a modest cut compared to the 11,000 figure the Americans had originally demanded. The Security Council now has 24 hours to vote on the text that will renew the mission for one year.

The U.S. and Israel have long criticized the UN mission for failing to stop Iran-backed Hezbollah from obtaining arms and building up its military presence in Lebanon under their noses. During talks at the UN, the Americans pressured the council to either cut the troop levels or give it a more aggressive mandate to search homes in the border region it patrols for weapons, something it currently struggles to do.

“The United States remains committed to its partnership with Lebanon,” U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft tweeted earlier this year. “But @UNIFIL continues to be prevented from fulfilling its mandate. Hizballah has been able to arm itself and expand operations, putting the Lebanese people at risk. #UNSC must either pursue serious change to empower @UNIFIL or realign its staffing & resources with tasks it can actually accomplish.”

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, was established in the 1970s to patrol Lebanon’s southern border with Israel. After a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, the UNIFIL mandate was expanded so that peacekeepers could make the area weapons-free.

But Israel frequently calls on UNIFIL to take a stronger approach in enforcing the cease-fire and cracking down on Hezbollah’s military deployment in Southern Lebanon.

One UN diplomat, asking not to be identified discussing a matter still under debate, said the cuts would have little impact on operations on the ground given that 10,500 soldiers are currently deployed.

