(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations is investigating allegations received by its human-rights division that Russian mercenaries fighting alongside Malian soldiers committed abuses in the West African nation.

The claims add to growing criticism of the Malian junta’s alleged relationship with Russia’s Wagner Group, the private military outfit headed by a confidant of President Vladimir Putin. The ties led France and its allies to withdraw forces that have been helping fight an Islamist insurgency in the country.

Wagner deployed last year in Mali, according to French and U.S. officials, though the Malian government denies they are in the country. The mercenary group has a presence in at least three other African nations including Libya, Sudan and the Central African Republic -- all fragile states that are rich in natural resources including oil, gold and diamonds.

The UN mission in Mali, known as Minusma, compiled two reports last week that detail a series of attacks on residents of villages in central Mali. The reports were authenticated by two foreign diplomats and a UN official who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

Souleymane Dembele, spokesman for the nation’s army, didn’t answer three calls to his mobile phone when Bloomberg sought comment. In a statement issued March 5, Dembele said that allegations aimed at discrediting Malian troops are “totally false.”

Summary Executions

The Minusma reports, seen by Bloomberg, documented a March 2 incident in which Malian soldiers “accompanied by alleged Russian elements of the Wagner Group” raided several villages in the Segou region. Three men were arrested and summarily executed near one of the villages, while five other villagers remain missing, the reports said.

In a separate incident documented on March 5, at least 30 people, including children, were killed after being sprayed with gasoline and burned to death with their hands tied behind their backs, according to the Minusma reports. Investigators also documented the arrest and subsequent disappearance of 53 other villagers since Feb. 14, the documents showed.

The reports didn’t identify the sources of the allegations.

Nearly all the victims were traditional herders from the Fulani community, who are often wrongly profiled as belonging to violent groups with ties to Islamic extremists, according to the reports.

They cited a “significant surge in gross violations of international human rights and humanitarian law” by members of the Malian army, “accompanied by Russian elements in many instances.”

The Malian government has previously denied any deployment of mercenaries, saying the Russian forces in the country are military instructors. Russia says its government has nothing to do with Wagner.

Minusma said Friday in a statement that it couldn’t confirm the veracity of any information until an investigation has been completed. It also declined to comment on “unofficial documents” and said it “rigorously investigates specific incidents or allegations of human rights violations.”

Wagner was sanctioned Dec. 13 by the European Union for abuses including “torture and extra-judicial, summary or arbitrary executions.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, an confidant of Putin, denies he controls Wagner but the U.S. and the EU reject that.

Concord, a St. Petersburg company run by Prigozhin, said it considered a request for comment “an attempt at provocation” when Bloomberg contacted the company by email.

