(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations’ human rights chief is planning to proceed with a landmark trip to China next week, people familiar with the matter said, in a highly scrutinized visit that will include a stop in the far west region of Xinjiang.

Michelle Bachelet is set to meet with foreign diplomats in the country on Monday in a virtual meeting while she’s in China, the people said, asking not to be identified to discuss confidential information. The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has released few details on the schedule for Bachelet, who is set to become the first UN human rights chief to visit China since 2005.

The UN Human Rights Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bachelet announced earlier this year her intention to visit China and head to Xinjiang, where human rights organizations and some countries including the U.S. have accused Beijing of putting mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs in mass detention camps as part of a campaign of “genocide.” China rejects charges that human rights abuses or genocide take place in Xinjiang.

Elizabeth Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN body, said on Tuesday that Bachelet would visit Guangzhou and Xinjiang, without providing dates. A team dispatched in advance of her visit was still in China and now out of quarantine, she said.

Bachelet wouldn’t need to quarantine upon her arrival, and the visit would “last six to seven days,” Throssell said, adding that she will meet several “very senior Chinese officials.”

A long-awaited report by the UN Human Rights Office on the situation in Xinjiang won’t be published before the visit, Throssell said.

William Nee, research and advocacy coordinator at Chinese Human Rights Defenders, said such a delay was “almost incomprehensible” and expressed concerns over the credibility of the visit.

“Bachelet is walking into a trap,” he said. “She will almost inevitably be forced to engage in a highly chaperoned and choreographed visit and the Chinese government will use her office’s credibility to show to a domestic audience that she agrees with the government’s policies in Xinjiang.”

