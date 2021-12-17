(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Human Rights Office called on Vietnam to release four activists who were jailed for as much 10 years this week for disseminating anti-state propaganda, according a statement from UN spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani.

Trinh Ba Phuong, Nguyen Thi Tam, Do Nam Trung and independent author Pham Doan Trang were sentenced under articles 88 and 117 of Vietnam’s Criminal Code, according to the statement. Journalist Le Trong Hung, who had announced plans to run for political office as an independent, faces trial on Dec. 31 on similar charges, it said. He has been held since March without access to a lawyer and has been prevented from meeting with family members, the statement said.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

“The charges against these five people, who were reporting on human rights and land rights and who were arrested in 2020 and 2021, appear to be part of a campaign to silence and intimidate those who raise their voices in defense of human rights,” the statement said.

The UN office urged the Vietnamese government to “repeal all legal provisions that violate fundamental freedoms,” it said. “The articles of the criminal code under which these charges were brought are vague and overly broad and thereby inconsistent with international human rights norms.”

