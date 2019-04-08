(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations envoy to Libya condemned an airstrike by Khalifa Haftar’s forces on Tripoli’s Mitiga International Airport, and demanded an immediate end to such attacks.

“This attack constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Ghassan Salame said in a statement issued by the UN mission on Monday.

The airport has suspended flights following the air strike, the first in an offensive by Haftar’s forces to take the capital Tripoli.

