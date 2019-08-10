UN Says Regrets Lack of Response From Haftar on Libya Truce

(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations mission in Libya in a statement expressed regret at not yet having received a commitment from eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces for a cease-fire in the North African state after their rivals in Tripoli agreed to the proposal.

The UN had suggested a humanitarian truce over the Muslim Eid holiday next week to halt fighting between the eastern commander and the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

