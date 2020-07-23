(Bloomberg) --

The United Nations said some of its aid workers and partners abducted in northeastern Nigeria last month were killed by an armed group.

“I am utterly shocked and horrified by the gruesome killing,” Edward Kallon, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, said in an emailed statement. He didn’t provide the exact number of people killed.

Boko Haram Islamist militants have waged a violent campaign since 2009, in which more than 30,000 people have died, to impose its own version of Islamic law in Africa’s most populous country. The group or its factions claimed previous killings of aid workers in the region as well as a 2011 suicide attack on the UN building in the Nigeria capital, Abuja, that left more than 20 people dead.

