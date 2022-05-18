UN Says US is Blocking up to $120 Billion of Iran’s Funds Abroad

(Bloomberg) -- Iran has between $100 billion and $120 billion trapped in foreign accounts because of US sanctions, a United Nations human rights envoy told reporters in Tehran on Wednesday.

Alena Douhan, the UN Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures, is visiting Iran to assess the impact of Washington’s penalties on human rights in the Islamic Republic.

“I urge states to unfreeze the assets of the Central Bank of Iran in accordance with customary norms of international law,” Douhan said.

Iran, S.Korea Discuss Frozen Funds on Sidelines of Nuclear Talks

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.