UN Secretary-General Appeals for More Help to Rebuild Cyclone-Hit Mozambique

(Bloomberg) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for more funds to support reconstruction in Mozambique, where two deadly cyclones earlier this year destroyed houses, roads and power lines.

So far, less than half of the $3.2 billion that’s needed to repair the damage has been pledged, Guterres told reporters Thursday during a tour of some of the worst-hit areas in the southeast African country. The UN hasn’t received all the $280 million of aid it also appealed for from the international community, he said.

Mozambique is “an absolute priority” for the UN, Guterres said. In addition to more support, the “swift implementation” of pledged support is also required, he said.

The storms marked the first time Mozambique has been hit by two powerful cyclones in the same season. More than 1,000 people died as Tropical Cyclone Idai swept across Mozambique and neighboring Zimbabwe and Malawi in March. A month later, Cyclone Kenneth hit Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province.

