(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Security Council adopted a US-crafted resolution endorsing its cease-fire plan for the Israel-Hamas war, a push that’s part of Washington’s wide campaign to keep up momentum for a proposal that neither side has fully committed to.

The resolution passed 14-0 on Monday with Russia abstaining. It welcomed the US-backed truce proposal announced by President Joe Biden on May 31, and urged Hamas to accept it — while stating Israel has already done so. It also called on all UN members to support its implementation.

“The fighting could stop today,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “Hamas can now see that the international community is united.”

In a statement after the vote, Hamas welcomed the adoption of the resolution and emphasized its “readiness to cooperate” with the mediators on implementing a permanent cease-fire. Israeli diplomat Reut Shapir Ben-Naftaly, in turn, told the Security Council that “Israel will not engage in meaningless, endless negotiations which can be exploited by Hamas as a means to stall for time.”

The vote comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the Middle East in a push to revive the three-phase cease-fire plan publicly endorsed by the Biden administration. Both sides have resisted the effort, which would begin with a temporary truce and hostage-prisoner exchanges and eventually lead to the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

While Hamas, which is labeled a terrorist group by the US and the European Union, is seeking a permanent cease-fire, Israel wants a temporary pause that could see hostages freed but allow the country to follow through on its goal of wiping out the militant group, which is considered a terrorist group by the US.

The Security Council has mostly taken the back seat since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October, as deep divisions at the world body have kept it from taking more decisive action on the war. The US blocked multiple cease-fire calls until it finally let one slide almost six months after the conflict began — which has so far not translated into action on the ground.

The US resolution also reiterated the Security Council’s “unwavering commitment” to a two-state solution to the conflict, and rejected any attempt by Israel to reduce the Palestinian territory.

--With assistance from Sherif Tarek.

(Updates with Hamas, Israeli statement in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.